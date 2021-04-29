Strawberry Basil Julep

In Kentucky, it’s early still for fresh basil in May, but it’s best to make this cocktail while strawberries are in peak season. Although you’ll serve it in a julep cup, the cocktail will have a lovely pink tinge from the strawberry-basil syrup. Be sure to garnish with a generous sprig of basil right next to the straw.

Single serving

1¾ ounces 85- to 95-proof bourbon

¾ ounce strawberry-basil syrup (recipe follows)

2 dashes cherry bark vanilla bitters (optional)

1 basil leaf

Cracked ice

Sprig of basil and strawberry for garnish

1. Combine bourbon, strawberry-basil syrup and bitters (if using) in a mixing glass and add ice. Stir for about 20 seconds.

2. Take a single basil leaf and rub the inside of the julep cup, especially the rim. Strain the cocktail into the julep cup filled with cracked ice. Add more ice to the top of the mint julep.

3. Garnish with a sprig of basil and a strawberry, and don’t forget the straw.

Batch to serve 8-10

1¾ cups of 85- to 95-proof bourbon

¾ cup strawberry-basil syrup (recipe follows)

12-16 dashes cherry bark vanilla bitters (optional)

¼ cup water

Cracked ice

Sprigs of basil and fresh strawberries for garnish

1. Add bourbon, strawberry-basil syrup, bitters (if using) and water to an empty whiskey bottle and agitate. Chill for several hours or overnight in the refrigerator.

2. About 20 minutes before serving, add 2-3 basil sprigs to the pitcher, along with some sliced strawberries. Pour over cracked ice in julep cups to serve. If there are leftover juleps, remove the basil sprigs from the pitcher before storing them in the refrigerator.

Strawberry Basil

Simple Syrup

3 cups chopped strawberries

½ cup water

1 cup sugar

2 cups packed basil leaves

1. Combine chopped strawberries, water and sugar in a small saucepan and cook on medium-low heat until the sugar has dissolved, the mixture is juicy, and the syrup is bright pink. It helps to mash the strawberries as they cook to release their juices.

2. Add the basil leaves. Stir for a minute, then turn off the heat. Let the basil steep until fully cooled.

3. When cool, strain and bottle syrup. This syrup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four weeks.

Find Heather Wibbels’ most recent creations at cocktailcontessa.com or follow her on Instagram @cocktail_contessa.