Sweet Potato Pyre

Featured on the Drink Local 2021 cover...

1 ounce New Riff Kentucky Straight Rye

¾ ounce Cocchi sweet vermouth

1½ ounces spiced sweet potato cognac (sweet potato simple syrup + cognac, recipe follows)

¼ ounce Orahovac walnut liqueur

½ ounce Demerara simple syrup

1 dash angostura bitters

1 dash Peychaud’s bitters

Graham cracker crumbs

Jumbo torched marshmallow for garnish

Combine rye, vermouth, sweet potato cognac, walnut liqueur, simple syrup and both bitters well. Half rim graham cracker crumbs on a Nick and Nora glass, and garnish with jumbo torched marshmallow.

Spiced Sweet Potato Cognac

Mix one 40-ounce can of sweet potatoes (juices strained) with 2 cups of Demerara simple syrup and one bottle of Cognac. Combine well in blender, then strain through chinois.

Recipe by Katie Tobin, bar manager of The Aquifer at New Riff Distilling, and photo by Mackenzie Frank Photography.