Tour, Taste, Enjoy

History tells us that folks were making wine in Kentucky even before it was a state. Today, the Commonwealth is home to more than 70 wineries that produce everything from cabs to zins. Wine drinkers can find locally produced vino all across the state, but in Western Kentucky, they can grab a passport and hit the trail—the Western Kentucky Wine Trail. At any of the nine wineries, visitors can obtain a passport, get it stamped and, after a visit to all stops on the trail, be rewarded with a specialty stemless wine glass. Passports also are available at the tourism offices in that area.

Five tourism offices collaborated to create this trail, which kicked off in the summer of 2024.

“Everyone knows about Kentucky bourbon and the bourbon trail, but we also have an interesting history with wine,” said Madison Lindsey, marketing director at the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lindsey said the trail has been popular, with people coming for a weekend to visit several wineries at a time.

Poca Terra Winery

633 Gatlin Road, Benton

270.493.2682 • pocaterrawinery.com

It began with a wooden wine press, a manual grape crusher and a wooden barrel that had been handed down through four generations. A grape-growing family tradition led owners John and Karen Hlinka to become winemakers. The couple began by planting Chambourcin vines, a French-American hybrid that grows well in the Marshall County climate, and producing dry and semi-sweet wines in small batches. Today, visitors can see the historical equipment still used in the process at Poca Terra, which is Italian for “small land.”

Buckhorn Creek Vineyard

5957 Moors Camp Highway, Gilbertsville

270.703.5841 • buckhorncreekwines.com

Just a stone’s throw from the shores of Kentucky Lake, Buckhorn Creek Vineyard got its start when the owners planted their first grapevines in 2015. Today, the beautiful 30-acre farm offers white, red, fruit and bourbon barrel-aged wines. One of its most popular is the Tornado Red, a cabernet sauvignon that was aging in 2021 on the grounds when the Marshall County community was hit with a devastating tornado—hence the name.

Naimoli Estate

6000 Harmony Grove Road, Hopkinsville

270.839.3848 • naimoliestate.com

Wayne and Wendy Naimoli built a winery to resemble the wineries, vineyards and wine-tasting experiences they had enjoyed in Italy. With the backdrop of a gorgeous mansion and lush grounds, they have created a perfect wedding venue and an inviting destination where guests can sip and sample their estate wines.

Carriage House Vineyards

259 Longview Lane, Auburn

270.893.3515 • carriagehousevineyards.com

Don and Lisa Davis established their winery in 2013 by planting eight varieties of grapes on 3 acres in Logan County. Today, the Davises welcome visitors to enjoy their selection of reds and whites, along with icy slushies that are popular in the summer.

Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery

115 Hayden Street, Fancy Farm

270.623.8787 • fancyfarmvineyardandwinery.com

A few years ago, Tom Curtsinger challenged himself and some naysayers to grow European grapes in Western Kentucky. Today, Fancy

Farm Vineyard and Winery is the result of his foresight and farming. The Graves County winery and vineyard cultivates seven grape varieties on 6 acres and serves a selection of wine varietals in its tasting room.

Bluegrass Vineyard

5016 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road, Smiths Grove

270.853.1718

Bluegrass Vineyard began making small batches in 2009, followed by a hobby vineyard in 2013, which bloomed into a full-fledged business by 2017. Today, the 30-acre farm has rolling grounds of vines, a production facility and an inviting tasting room with a sunny patio. Visitors can choose from a variety of fruit and specialty wines at this female-owned business that uses solar panels to produce the energy to run the entire winery.

Traveler’s Cellar Winery

3220 Fuqua Road, Rockfield

270.846.9463 • travelerscellarwinery.com

Situated on 5 lush acres, Traveler’s Cellar is a boutique vineyard and winery near Bowling Green. Owners Derrick and Deserea Huff have traveled extensively and studied food and wine making all over the world. They now produce their own award-winning wines in Warren County.

Reid’s Livery Winery

430 Nealy Road, Alvaton

270.779.6313 • reidsliverywinery.com

Raising grapes, berries and horses (it is Kentucky, after all), Reid’s Livery Winery produces wines and equines on its Warren County farm. Owner Rex Reid invites folks to try his 17 wines and spend some time among the vines and the animals.

Purple Toad Winery

4275 Old U.S. Hwy. 45 South, Paducah

270.554.0010 • purpletoadwinery.com

Purple Toad owners June and Allen Dossey fell in love with the idea of owning a winery following a trip to Napa Valley in the 1990s. They began by planting 2,500 vines on their McCracken County property and transformed it into a vineyard. The winery opened in 2009 and today produces a huge selection of wines, including its most popular, Black and Bruised, a red wine made from blackberries and Concord grapes.

A Little Wine History ...

After the American Revolutionary War, John James Dufour of Switzerland heard French soldiers complain about the lack of good wine in America. He crossed the Atlantic and began his quest to make good wine. He brought his knowledge of growing grapes and vinting and eventually proposed the creation of a Kentucky Vineyard Society, which was recorded in the Kentucky Gazette on Jan. 17, 1798. Lexington’s Henry Clay became a subscriber and worked as the society’s attorney.

Dufour planted 5 acres of grapes in the spring of 1799 on the Kentucky River southwest of Lexington. Just a few years into the endeavor, the vines were not producing enough grapes, so he moved his venture west.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says Kentucky was one of the leading grape- and wine-producing states in the latter half of the 19th century. Grape and wine production in Kentucky ended with Prohibition, but the industry bounced back starting in the mid-1990s. Today, Kentucky has more than 113 grape producers and more than 60 small-farm wineries, the KDA says.