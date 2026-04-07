Zero-Proof Beer

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Non-alcoholic beverages are trending across the United States, and Kentucky breweries have taken notice. We highlight a few that offer non-alcoholic beer plus other alcohol-free beverages.

Hopkinsville Brewing Company

Hopkinsville Brewing Company has attracted craft beer enthusiasts, friends, neighbors and tourists to its brewery for nearly a decade. Owner Kate Russell said she began getting more requests for non-alcoholic beers over the past two years. “We started carrying non-alcoholic beer after several of our customers said they were cutting back and wanted to try something else,” she said. “So now, we’ve actually got a rotating selection.”

While they don’t brew a non-alcoholic beer themselves, they do offer a wide variety of NAs from throughout the country, and they have been well received among their patrons. “I’m really excited by what breweries are offering as different styles in NA options,” Russell said. “We’ve had double IPAs, and we’ve had sours, and we’ve had pilsners … There’re so many different NA options now, and I think that’s amazing.”

More information about the brewery can be found at hopkinsvillebrewingcompany.com.

West Sixth Brewing

Since its 2012 opening in Lexington, West Sixth Brewing has crafted more than 30 beers. In 2025, it introduced West Fizz Sparkling Hop Water in response to a growing demand for non-alcoholic options from patrons. “I think people are becoming much more health conscious in everything they do,” said Ben Self, co-founder of West Sixth Brewing. “That really helped to drive our focus … and we wanted to do something really unique.”

Self said they began experimenting with different methods and recipes and landed on West Fizz, which uses the same hops used in their craft beers.

“It’s a sparkling seltzer, so it’s carbonated water that we essentially steep with these hops—similar to a tea, almost,” Self said. “For someone like me who loves hoppy beers, it tastes like a beer … it’s got all the hoppy flavors and bitterness you would expect with an IPA but none of the alcohol.”

West Fizz is available at all West Sixth locations, including Lexington, Louisville, Covington and West Sixth Farm in Frankfort.

For more information, see westsixth.com.

Turtleback Ridge Brewery

Located in the ridges and hills of Robertson County, Turtleback Ridge Farmstead has been owned by the McGee family for more than three decades. The family uses what the land has given them to sell various specialty products, with their latest venture being Turtleback Ridge Brewery and taproom. “We took some of what [my parents] were doing as homesteaders and transitioned that into that cottage industry-style business,” said Keegan McGee, the brewery’s owner and brewer. “In order to grow the revenue and figure out a way to make more of a living off the farm, I took those brewing skills that I’ve been honing over the years and applied them to open a commercial brewery and taproom.”

That was in 2021, and now, Turtleback Ridge Brewery offers everything from stouts to ciders to IPAs. But from the beginning, McGee said they wanted to offer an alcohol-free handcrafted seasonal soda to their customers. “When we were gearing up to open, we wanted to have a non-alcoholic option that was still something that we handcrafted ourselves and tried to use local ingredients in,” McGee said. “With that in mind and wanting to have something that was not alcoholic and was kid friendly—just friendly to anybody who wanted to have something other than beer—we started exploring.”

A rotating menu of sodas features a maple soda made with syrup produced on the farm, a blackberry vanilla soda and strawberry mint soft drink.

McGee said that while Turtleback Ridge’s beers can be found in a few local retailers, patrons must visit the taproom to enjoy the handcrafted sodas.

For directions and other information, check out turtlebackridgeky.com.