2018 Reader Recipe Contest

A culinary Commonwealth tradition now celebrating its ninth year!!

In every issue, Kentucky Monthly serves up a tasty selection of recipes. Once a year, we ask readers to wow us with their culinary creations.

Submit your favorite original recipe by March 9, 2018 and you may be featured in the May issue of our magazine! One grand prize winner will receive a one-night stay at Southern Grace Bed & Breakfast in Brandenburg (subject to availability), which includes accommodations in the luxurious Pool Side Suite and a scrumptious three-course gourmet breakfast.

Runners up will receive a Kentucky themed cookbook and a Commonwealth shaped cookie cutter.

Details, Terms & Conditions

Deadline for submission – all recipes must be submitted online by Friday, March 9, 2018.

No purchase necessary to enter or win.

Eligibility – Contest is open only to those with a connection to Kentucky including, but not limited to, current and previous residents of the state of Kentucky and/or subscribers of the magazine. Submissions from individuals without a compelling tie to Kentucky will not be considered.

Recipes must be your own original creation and not previously published and; include a list of all required ingredients in specific, common U.S. household measurement units, step-by-step preparation instructions, and cooking times. Recipes must include at least one ingredient that is either locally grown and/or made.

All entries and materials submitted in connection with the contest, along with all copyright, trademark and other proprietary rights associated therewith, become the property of Kentucky Monthly upon submission, and entry materials will not be returned to any entrant. By submitting (a) recipe(s) to the contest, you acknowledge that Kentucky Monthly will own all rights to use, modify, reproduce, publish, perform, display, distribute, make derivative works of and otherwise commercially and non-commercially exploit the submitted recipes in perpetuity and throughout the universe, in any manner or medium now existing or hereafter developed, without separate compensation to you or any other person or entity.

Original Work of Authorship. You hereby warrant and represent that (a) you own all rights to all recipes submitted by you; and (b) all such recipes are original works of authorship on your part and have not been copied from any other work and do not violate, misappropriate or infringe any copyright, trademark or other proprietary right of any other person or entity.

The editorial team of Kentucky Monthly reserves the right to cancel or move to a different issue the planned Reader Recipes Contest feature.

Winners will be notified by April 27, 2018.

Please CLICK HERE to submit your recipes via our online submission form. Note: Please do NOT use the comments box below to submit your recipes.