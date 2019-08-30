Baby Back Ribs with Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

September brings the first welcome hint of cool fall air to the Commonwealth. It also brings the celebration of a spirit that—along with lovely and swift Thoroughbred athletes and a certain fried chicken enhanced with 11 herbs and spices—gives Kentucky a unique identity.

National Bourbon Heritage Month spotlights this spirit, which adds a distinct richness to culinary creations and is the basis for many tasty cocktails. The following recipes are courtesy of John Castro, executive director of culinary operations for the Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar.

Serves 3

1 slab baby back ribs

4 ounces beer

Barbecue rub (recipe below)

Bourbon barbecue sauce (recipe below)

1. Rub all rib surfaces with the rub, reserving 1 cup for the bourbon barbecue sauce, and place on a roasting rack in an appropriately sized roasting pan. Allow to rest for two hours.

2. Broil both sides of the ribs for one minute on each side in the oven on a sheet pan.

3. Place pan on stove top and reduce the oven temperature to 225 degrees.

4. Place ribs back in the roasting pan, pour beer into the pan and place into the oven. Allow to slow roast until tender. This will take three to four hours, depending on desired tenderness. Check after two hours. If ribs look slightly dry, wrap them with aluminum foil for the remainder of cooking time.

5. If using a smoker instead of a broiler, smoke with pale ale-soaked hickory chips until a bark has formed and cracking of a rib segment reveals a fragmenting rose-colored smoked meat.

5. Test ribs for fork tenderness, and prepare bourbon barbecue sauce.

6. Place ribs back on smoker or broiler. Allow to brown while basting constantly with barbecue sauce to desired glazing. Ribs also can be browned on a charcoal grill.

Barbecue Rub

1 cup hot chili powder

¾ cup Spanish paprika

3 teaspoons ground cumin

3 teaspoons ground coriander

3 teaspoons dry mustard

5 teaspoons garlic powder

3 teaspoons onion powder

Pinch of cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

¼ cup lard

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix until thoroughly combined.

Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

1 gallon base barbecue sauce

1 ½ cups bourbon

1. Add bourbon to base sauce in a large pot and bring to a simmer.

2. Simmer until reduced by half.

Barbecue Sauce Base

Yields 1 gallon

2½ quarts tomato puree

18 ounces V8 Juice

12 ounces molasses

24 ounces cider vinegar

2 medium white onions, finely minced

¾ cup garlic cloves, minced

½ pound light brown sugar

¾ cup barbecue rub

1. Combine all ingredients in a large pot.

2. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook for one hour.

3. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.