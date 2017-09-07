Providence Chef Headed to World Food Championships

× Expand Chef Willie O'Nan

Willie O’Nan didn’t have it easy growing up. With a busy mother and an absent father, he spent a lot of time shuffling back and forth between friends and relatives. Now 39, the Webster County native readily recalls the one bright beacon that kept him going throughout his childhood: his grandmother … and her cooking.

O’Nan’s grandmother, Sue, now long deceased, was an expert cook and, he says, a joy to be around. Although they were poor, “you didn’t know it,” he says, because there was always plenty of great food at Grandma Sue’s house to feed the 20 or more random folks who could be found there on any given day or night.

Although Grandma Sue did everything she could think of to get the boy to go outside and play like other “normal” kids, O’Nan preferred being in the kitchen with her. For years, that’s exactly how he spent his free time. He went to his grandmother’s house almost every day and, over time, quietly absorbed her techniques and recipes for gravies, cobblers and much more.

O’Nan also inherited Grandma Sue’s sense of humor and her way with people. When she died, the factory where she worked paid for her funeral. “That’s how well-liked she was,” he says.

Today, Chef Willie O’Nan has a degree in culinary arts from Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, and is on his way to the World Food Championships in Alabama in November to compete in the dessert category. Alongside him will be Pat Heineman and Nicki Elkins, chefs who also graduated with him from Ivy Tech. O’Nan became friends with Pat and Nicki after a series of group projects at Ivy Tech where, “they always wanted to be in my group.”

The road from his grandmother’s kitchen to a championship competition was built on years of hard work and ambition. When O’Nan entered last year’s preliminary screening round for the 2016 World Food Championships, he didn’t expect to get far and was surprised when he placed second for Kentucky in desserts.

× Expand O'Nan is scheduled to compete in the World Food Championships dessert division in November

Aside from his wife, Beth, and his cooking, O’Nan is devoted to his church, the Warehouse of Worship in Henderson. His love for his church is in part because his pastor has such a passion to help those less fortunate in the community with food baskets and Christmas toys, among other good deeds. Helping others is in O’Nan’s blood, and any success he achieves at the World Food Championships will be poured back into his community, either through his church or a catering business he plans to open. “I know I want to do something for the people who sponsored me, but I haven’t figured out yet exactly what,” he says.

Beth is due to give birth to the couple’s long-awaited first child in early October, about one month before the competition, and while there is plenty of love in his food, there is not always a lot of money in the house. O’Nan has three corporate sponsors so far in his bid to win the World Food Championships: Prop & Peller Pretzels, The Baconarium and Lebice Popsicles, none of which are based in Kentucky.

Lebice Popsicles has taken a personal interest in O’Nan’s professional development and has assigned their marketing person to help him. “I’m going to use their popsicle molds in the competition,” he says. “And they have really gone the extra mile to help me.”

O’Nan’s fondest wish, however, is to obtain one or more Kentucky-based sponsors, and he emphasizes that there’s still enough time for a company to create sew-on patches that he and his teammates would proudly wear on their uniforms in front of the television cameras. “I do have an anonymous donor that has promised to get me and my team to the competition if I can’t find a Kentucky sponsor,” he says. “I am at peace knowing I’m in God’s hands.”

After the competition and the baby’s birth, O’Nan will be setting up his catering business in Webster County, along with a website he is developing with a business partner. They plan to cater everything from full meals to parties and weddings, and he’s already practicing his drawing and air-brushing skills for cakes. O’Nan plans to use his artistry in his food presentation and preparation for the World Food Championships.

Once his catering business is off the ground, O’Nan will be able to use some of his grandmother’s most-cherished recipes such as her taco salad and her cabbage rolls. Those cabbage rolls not only have an incredible taste, but, at eight ounces apiece, are a sturdy meal in and of themselves. O’Nan also plans to use Grandma Sue’s pie and canning recipes.

O’Nan’s home of Providence is a small town, with two gas stations and two police officers. In fact, approximately 13,000 people live in all of Webster County, although Madisonville, population 20,000, is only 17 miles away. O’Nan is confident that a combination of word-of-mouth, success at the Championships, a little press, a good website, and faith in God will send him on his way to catering success.

O’Nan thought long and hard about starting a catering business in such a sparsely populated location. He says he has a lot of support from locals: “I wouldn’t do it if I wasn’t being pushed by so many people who say they will support the business.” Providence may be small, but like any town, it has its share of cherished celebrations, and O’Nan hopes his food will be part of those events.

Though O’Nan is a master baker, his grandmother didn’t make many cakes. She concentrated on desserts like cobblers and pies made with locally grown fruit. (Her chocolate and a coconut cream pies were an exception to that rule.) Fortunately, O’Nan’s professional training in culinary arts has made him comfortable and proficient with cakes.

× Expand O'Nan learned the art of pie-making in large part from his grandmother

While O’Nan gratefully acknowledges that he learned plenty of techniques and recipes from his grandmother, the most important thing he says he learned from her was “to do what you love.” That’s why he has devoted his life to cooking. And for him, catering is preferred to owning and operating a restaurant, because he wants to make his own hours and create the family environment with his wife and baby that he lacked as a child.

Whether he wins or not, O’Nan considers it a blessing simply to go to the competition. He says he’ll get to meet a lot of people in media, and just showing up can open a lot of doors, and perhaps open the first chapter of the cookbook he hopes to publish in the not-too-distant future.

O’Nan has set up a GoFundMe page to help him prepare for the competition. Interested individuals or corporate sponsors can contact him through that page.

About the author:

Cynthia White is a freelance writer and marketing consulting living on Vancouver Island with her husband and two French Bulldogs. Her website and blog can be found at dearcynthia.com.