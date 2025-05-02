Appetizing Award Winners

A highlight of our annual Food Issue is the Reader Recipe Contest. For the first time ever, we have a consecutive repeat winner. Julie Hook of Cunningham (Carlisle County), who took home the grand prize last year with her Sweet & Spicy Smoked Gouda Bacon Dip, scored again this year with an inspired pasta dish, Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta.

Chef John Foster, chair of the Culinary Arts Program at Sullivan University’s Lexington campus and owner of The Sage Rabbit restaurant in Lexington, directed the preparation of the dishes, which were judged on appearance, creativity, ease of preparation and—weighted double the other criteria—flavor.

Thank you to all who entered, and congratulations to the winner and finalists!

Chef John Foster, left, for his expertise and professionalism in preparing the recipes; photographer Rebecca Redding for her scrumptious images; Sullivan University for the use of one of its Culinary Arts Program kitchens and always being an awesome collaborator; Sir Kenn Gray and his Good Knight Inn for providing the grand prize; and judges Sue-Sue and Steve Hartstern, Mona Redding, Kay Vest and Janine Washle.

Grand Prize Winner

Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta

Finalist

Bacon and Greens Crostata with Bourbon-Onion Glaze

Aunt Blakie’s Corn Pudding

Grandma’s Sweet & Sour Chili