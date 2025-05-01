Aunt Blakie’s Corn Pudding

× Expand William Steven Davis 74 Summertr

Serves 8-10

3 cups frozen corn

3 tablespoons flour

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups whole milk

3 tablespoons butter

4 eggs, beaten

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a mixing bowl, stir together corn, flour, sugar and salt.

3. Pour milk in a pan with butter and bring to a boil, immediately removing from heat once bubbles start rising.

4. Mix the buttered milk with the corn mixture, allowing the frozen corn to cool the scalded milk. Add beaten eggs. Mix all together and pour into a greased 1½-quart casserole dish.

5. Bake for 15 minutes and stir the mixture. Bake for another 30 minutes.

FINALIST

Linda Stopper

Frankfort

“This is a family recipe, probably from our grandmother, but Aunt Blakie made it for every family dinner.”