Bacon and Greens Crostata with Bourbon-Onion Glaze

8 slices peppered bacon, thick cut
1 pound baby spinach
2 teaspoons roasted garlic paste
1 cup beef stock
¼ cup quick grits
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 premade piecrust
1 small egg, beaten
Glaze:
1 cup sweet onion, diced
1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
¼ cup Kentucky bourbon
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Fry bacon in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Fry until crispy, then place on paper towels to drain. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease from the pan and dispose of the remaining grease.
3. Add 1 tablespoon of reserved grease back to the skillet and place over medium heat. Add the spinach and garlic to the hot skillet. Sauté, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Remove spinach from heat.
4. Bring beef stock to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the grits slowly and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until thick.
5. Stir cheese into grits and keep stirring until cheese is fully melted.
6. Stir crumbled bacon and grits together in a large bowl. Add wilted spinach into the bowl and mix well.
7. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place piecrust on the middle of the baking sheet. Spoon bacon filling into the middle of the crust, leaving a 2-inch edge bare. Fold the edges of the crust over the filling, pleating as needed.
8. Brush crust with the beaten egg. Bake crostata 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes before serving.
For the glaze:
1. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon reserved bacon fat to the skillet and place over medium-high heat. Add onions to hot skillet and sauté 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Sprinkle onions with brown sugar and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low. Sauté onions another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Slowly pour bourbon into the onions and mix well, scraping any bits from the bottom of the pan. Sauté another 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are golden and most of the liquid has cooked off.
4. Remove glaze from heat and let cool 5 minutes before serving. Serve each slice of crostata drizzled with glaze.
Notes: For the best flavor, try taking the time to make real grits instead of instant.
FINALIST
Aysha Schurman
Ammon, Idaho
“[Kentucky is] where I vacation in summer and where I want to retire … I fell in love with grits and greens the last time I visited Kentucky. This crostata incorporates that Southern style with a gourmet twist.”