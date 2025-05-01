Bacon and Greens Crostata with Bourbon-Onion Glaze

× Expand William Steven Davis 74 Summertr

8 slices peppered bacon, thick cut

1 pound baby spinach

2 teaspoons roasted garlic paste

1 cup beef stock

¼ cup quick grits

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 premade piecrust

1 small egg, beaten

Glaze:

1 cup sweet onion, diced

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup Kentucky bourbon

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Fry bacon in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Fry until crispy, then place on paper towels to drain. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease from the pan and dispose of the remaining grease.

3. Add 1 tablespoon of reserved grease back to the skillet and place over medium heat. Add the spinach and garlic to the hot skillet. Sauté, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Remove spinach from heat.

4. Bring beef stock to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the grits slowly and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until thick.

5. Stir cheese into grits and keep stirring until cheese is fully melted.

6. Stir crumbled bacon and grits together in a large bowl. Add wilted spinach into the bowl and mix well.

7. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place piecrust on the middle of the baking sheet. Spoon bacon filling into the middle of the crust, leaving a 2-inch edge bare. Fold the edges of the crust over the filling, pleating as needed.

8. Brush crust with the beaten egg. Bake crostata 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes before serving.

For the glaze:

1. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon reserved bacon fat to the skillet and place over medium-high heat. Add onions to hot skillet and sauté 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Sprinkle onions with brown sugar and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low. Sauté onions another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Slowly pour bourbon into the onions and mix well, scraping any bits from the bottom of the pan. Sauté another 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are golden and most of the liquid has cooked off.

4. Remove glaze from heat and let cool 5 minutes before serving. Serve each slice of crostata drizzled with glaze.

Notes: For the best flavor, try taking the time to make real grits instead of instant.

FINALIST

Aysha Schurman

Ammon, Idaho

“[Kentucky is] where I vacation in summer and where I want to retire … I fell in love with grits and greens the last time I visited Kentucky. This crostata incorporates that Southern style with a gourmet twist.”