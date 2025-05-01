Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta

× Expand William Steven Davis 74 Summertr

Roasted Butternut Squash:

3 cups butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Sausage:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1-2 pounds Italian sausage, casings removed, sausage cooked and crumbled (I use sweet sausage)

Creamy Pasta Sauce:

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1½ cups heavy cream

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

6 ounces fresh spinach

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Pasta:

8 ounces farfalle (bow-tie pasta), cooked

Crumble Topping: Combine chopped crisp bacon, roasted pine nuts and toasted breadcrumbs (optional).

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Toss squash with olive oil and salt and pepper. Spread squash on a lined baking sheet and roast for 30 minutes. Remove from oven.

3. Cook sausage in a medium skillet over medium heat. Stir frequently to brown evenly and crumble sausage.

4. For creamy sauce, in a large skillet, heat olive oil and garlic over medium heat. Cook until garlic starts to soften.

5. Add heavy cream to garlic and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, add parmesan cheese, and stir until cheese melts.

6. Add spinach and let cook down until spinach starts to wilt. Add salt and red pepper flakes.

7. Cook pasta in boiling water according to package directions and drain.

8. Add cooked pasta and cooked sausage to the cream sauce. Stir to combine.

9. Add butternut squash to the pasta/sauce mixture.

10. Top with the crumble topping, if using.

Note: Can substitute sauce with jarred Alfredo sauce for a quick, delicious, savory dish.

Julie Hook

Cunningham, Carlisle County

As the grand prize winner, Julie and a guest will receive a two-night stay at The Good Knight Inn bed and breakfast in Paducah. She will enjoy the company of Sir Kenn Gray (a real knight) and the newest iteration of his internationally known interior design prowess in this historic home. A cookbook author, Sir Kenn will lavish Julie and her guest with his sparkling personality and gourmet breakfasts each morning.