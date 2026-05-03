Jamboree Jambalaya

FINALIST

Raymond Hunt, St. Charles, Illinois

“This recipe has been a favorite of our Scout troop for many years. It works well on campouts, especially when made in Dutch ovens.”

Serves 6-8

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

2 green bell peppers, seeded and diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound andouille sausage, sliced

1 pound kielbasa or Polish sausage, sliced

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 14-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, drained of excess liquid

1 32-ounce container chicken stock (not broth)

1 32-ounce container vegetable stock (not broth)

2 cups uncooked white rice

2 pounds shrimp, large (31-40 per pound), peeled (shelled) completely

1. Heat the oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high.

2. Add onion and bell peppers and cook, stirring often, until the onion is soft and translucent. Add small amounts of water occasionally, if needed, to keep the onions and peppers from scorching while softening.

3. When onions and peppers have softened, add the garlic and cook for another minute or so until fragrant.

4. Add sausages, chili powder, thyme, cayenne pepper and salt. Stir to combine until well mixed.

5. Add tomatoes, chicken and vegetable stock, and rice. Stir thoroughly and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook, stirring occasionally for about 30 minutes until rice is tender.

6. Add shrimp and cook, stirring often, about 3-5 minutes, until cooked through. (Shrimp should be pink and firm. Do not overcook.) Serve hot.

Note: Do not overcook the shrimp. They should be added at the very end, monitored closely for doneness, and served immediately.