Tomato-Avocado Salad

FINALIST
Elaine Fowler Palencia, Champaign, Illinois
“This is a go-to, all-year-round recipe, though of course homegrown tomatoes in the summer are best. I invented it to combine some of my husband’s favorite tastes—tomatoes, avocados, olives and blue cheese.”
Serves 4
2 avocados, peeled, seed removed and cubed
4 Roma tomatoes, cubed
1/4 cup chopped red onion
1/4 cup pimento-stuffed green olives, sliced
1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
Dressing
3 tablespoons virgin, cold-pressed olive oil
1 tablespoon wine vinegar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
1. Combine chopped and sliced vegetables and cheese in a bowl.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. Gently fold dressing into the salad. Serve.
Notes: Any kind of tomato can be used. I use Romas because they’re firm, available all year, and hold up better as leftovers (but there are seldom leftovers). This recipe is easily doubled—or tripled!
FUN FACT: Elaine was one of the winners for Poetry in the 2022 Kentucky Monthly Annual Writers’ Showcase along with being a finalist in this year’s Reader Recipe Contest!