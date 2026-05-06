Tomato-Avocado Salad

FINALIST

Elaine Fowler Palencia, Champaign, Illinois

“This is a go-to, all-year-round recipe, though of course homegrown tomatoes in the summer are best. I invented it to combine some of my husband’s favorite tastes—tomatoes, avocados, olives and blue cheese.”

Serves 4

2 avocados, peeled, seed removed and cubed

4 Roma tomatoes, cubed

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup pimento-stuffed green olives, sliced

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

Dressing

3 tablespoons virgin, cold-pressed olive oil

1 tablespoon wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

1. Combine chopped and sliced vegetables and cheese in a bowl.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. Gently fold dressing into the salad. Serve.

Notes: Any kind of tomato can be used. I use Romas because they’re firm, available all year, and hold up better as leftovers (but there are seldom leftovers). This recipe is easily doubled—or tripled!

FUN FACT: Elaine was one of the winners for Poetry in the 2022 Kentucky Monthly Annual Writers’ Showcase along with being a finalist in this year’s Reader Recipe Contest!