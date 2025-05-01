Grandma’s Sweet & Sour Chili

William Steven Davis 74 Summertr
30 slices bacon
8 pounds hamburger or ground chuck
10 small onions, chopped
20 cloves garlic
10 (15-ounce) cans tomato puree
10 (15-ounce) cans kidney beans with juice
15 teaspoons chili powder
20 tablespoons white sugar
30 tablespoons white vinegar
Salt to taste
10 teaspoons cumin
2 cups brown sugar
1. Cut bacon into small pieces and fry until crispy. Pour off the fat and set aside.
2. Brown the hamburger, onion and garlic and pour off the fat.
3. Pour all the ingredients into a large pot and simmer for 1-2 hours, stirring frequently.
Notes: This recipe freezes well and is better after it has had time to mellow. Do NOT eat this the day it is cooked, as it is much better when it has had time for the flavors to blend in fridge or freezer. It pairs well with cornbread and a Malbec.
FINALIST
Philip J. DiBlasi
Louisville
“I got this recipe from my Polish grandma. I have no idea where she got it. It can be halved easily for smaller groups.”