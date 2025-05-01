Grandma’s Sweet & Sour Chili

× Expand William Steven Davis 74 Summertr

30 slices bacon

8 pounds hamburger or ground chuck

10 small onions, chopped

20 cloves garlic

10 (15-ounce) cans tomato puree

10 (15-ounce) cans kidney beans with juice

15 teaspoons chili powder

20 tablespoons white sugar

30 tablespoons white vinegar

Salt to taste

10 teaspoons cumin

2 cups brown sugar

1. Cut bacon into small pieces and fry until crispy. Pour off the fat and set aside.

2. Brown the hamburger, onion and garlic and pour off the fat.

3. Pour all the ingredients into a large pot and simmer for 1-2 hours, stirring frequently.

Notes: This recipe freezes well and is better after it has had time to mellow. Do NOT eat this the day it is cooked, as it is much better when it has had time for the flavors to blend in fridge or freezer. It pairs well with cornbread and a Malbec.

FINALIST

Philip J. DiBlasi

Louisville

“I got this recipe from my Polish grandma. I have no idea where she got it. It can be halved easily for smaller groups.”