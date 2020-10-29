Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and that has many of us purchasing our turkey and planning our side dishes. Desserts for the holiday often get as much attention as the main meal because it is a day steeped in tradition and memories of Thanksgivings past, which come alive in the form of a special dessert.

Traditions are wonderful, but sometimes it’s fun to put a spin on old favorites and give them a contemporary flair, as in the dairy-free Pumpkin-Butterscotch Pudding or the “naked” Jam Cake. Then again, there are one or two that are perfect just the way they are, such as our Apple Butter Stack Cake.

If you’re still thinking about options, take a look at these recipes because one of them just may be ideal for you and your family!

Apple Butter Stack Cake

Makes two six-layer, 8-inch cakes

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ cup shortening or lard

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup sorghum syrup

3 large eggs

1 cup milk or hot water

3 pints apple butter

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift or whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda.

2. Cream shortening or lard and sugar in a stand mixer using paddle attachment until light. Add sorghum and stir in, scraping sides of bowl. Mixture may look curdled.

3. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in dry mixture alternating with milk or hot water.

4. Spray three 8-inch pans with nonstick baking spray. Line bottoms of pans with parchment paper. Pour ½ cup batter into each prepared pan. Smooth to edges with an offset spatula. Bake 12-15 minutes or until just set. Remove from oven and immediately flip onto a cooling rack.

5. Prep pans again, and repeat process with batter until batter is used up. Once cakes are cool, stack them with wax paper in between to free up the cooling rack.

6. To assemble, lay one round on the cake plate you will be using on Thanksgiving Day. The cake will be so delicate that you will not be able to transfer it to a different cake plate. Spread ½ cup apple butter to the edges of the round. Top with another layer. Continue process with four more cakes. Do not put apple butter on the final cake round.

7. Refrigerate cake overnight to allow apple butter to soften the rounds. Cake is best one or two days after making. Refrigerate leftovers.

8. Cake layers freeze well if you do not make the second cake right away.

Recipe provided, prepared and photographed by Janine Washle of CloverFields Farm & Kitchen and K’s Café & Catering in Clarkson.