Available in numerous colors and sizes, tomatoes are plentiful this month. Harvested from home gardens or for sale at farmers markets, roadside stands or local groceries, they can be enjoyed in salads, for cooking, and simply eating right off the vine. As summer progresses, tomatoes find their way to neighbors, friends and family. Soon, everyone is up to their ears in tomatoes!

Did you know that tomatoes are the most popular garden plant in the United States, growing in 85 percent of the country’s gardens? In fact, Americans consume 80 pounds of the fruit a year. Tomatoes have intrigued people since they were “discovered” in the 1400s by Christopher Columbus. Originally thought to be poisonous and have the ability to attract werewolves, tomatoes were grown for decoration and curiosity’s sake. Thomas Jefferson started serving them at dinners in the early 1800s. However, it wasn’t until Col. Robert Gibbon Johnson ate an entire basket on the courthouse steps in Salem, Massachusetts, without becoming ill that many Americans started to see the merits of the tomato.

The following recipes highlight a variety of tomato dishes in taste-tempting ways, including a mock apple bread recipe sure to delight.

Blushing Eggs Benedict Over Oven-Fried Green Tomatoes

Serves 3-6

2 large green tomatoes—heirloom or beefsteak

1 cup flour

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs or panko crumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil

Blushing Hollandaise:

2 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon ketchup

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon bourbon-smoked paprika

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

6 poached or over-easy eggs

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a half sheet pan with foil extending up and folding over the sides. Pour vegetable oil over top so that there is a thin layer of oil. Place in preheated oven until hot, about 7 minutes.

2. Cut tops and bottoms from tomatoes, then slice each into three ½-inch slices. Prepare breading station by placing flour, beaten eggs and breadcrumbs on three separate plates. Season each slice with salt and pepper.

3. Bread tomatoes by dipping in flour, shaking off excess flour, dipping in beaten egg and letting the excess drip away, and then coating with crumbs. Transfer slices to a clean plate until every tomato is done.

4. Once sheet pan is hot, work quickly to place tomato slices onto pan, spacing evenly. Return to oven and “fry” for 10 minutes. Flip over and “fry” an additional 7-10 minutes. Remove from oven and keep warm by lightly tenting with foil.

5. Prepare hollandaise by adding yolks, ketchup, lemon juice, salt and paprika to a blender or food processor. Process for a few seconds to combine. Turn blender or food processor on low and slowly drizzle in warm butter. Continue drizzling until sauce is as thick as you like. If it becomes too thick, just drizzle in 1 tablespoon of hot water. Taste and adjust by adding lemon juice, salt or paprika as needed. Use immediately.

6. To serve, place one or two oven-fried green tomato slices on a large plate. Top with a poached egg and spoon over a generous amount of hollandaise. Serve with bacon and toast.

Recipes provided, prepared and photographed by Janine Washle of Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen and K’s Café & Catering in Clarkson.