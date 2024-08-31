Bourbon-Glazed Chicken Wings

× Expand Jessica Ebelhar Copyright Jessica Ebelhar 2022

Renowned Louisville chef Edward Lee loves bourbon. He’s such a fan that the multiple James Beard Award nominee, restaurateur and author has penned Bourbon Land: A Spirited Love Letter to My Old Kentucky Whiskey. In the book, Lee provides a plethora of information on bourbon and its production and presents 50 recipes enhanced by the spirit, four of which we share with you in the September issue.

Serves 6 as an appetizer

For the wings:

4 pounds whole chicken wings

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar

For the glaze:

2 cups bourbon

½ cup sorghum syrup

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup Tabasco

2 tablespoons soy sauce

¼ cup crushed toasted peanuts, for garnish

½ bunch scallions, thinly sliced, for garnish

1. Position a rack in the upper third of the oven. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. To make the wings, in a large bowl, toss the wings with canola oil, paprika, salt and granulated sugar until evenly coated. Let the wings sit at room temperature while you prepare the glaze.

3. To make the glaze, in a medium saucepan, whisk together the bourbon, sorghum, brown sugar, vinegar, Tabasco and soy sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat and cook for about 15 minutes, until the liquid has reduced to a thin syrup. Remove from heat and let cool.

4. Meanwhile, arrange the wings on a sheet pan in an even layer. Bake for 20 minutes, then increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees. Flip the wings and bake for 10 minutes more; they should be cooked through at this point. The wing bone should easily pull out of the meat, and the skin should be golden brown.

5. Transfer the wings to a large bowl (reserve the sheet pan; you’re going to use it again). Pour the glaze over the wings and toss to evenly coat, then return them to the sheet pan. Pour any remaining glaze over the wings and bake for 10 minutes more, until sticky and lightly charred.

6. Return the wings and any liquid on the sheet pan to the bowl with the glaze. Toss again to evenly coat the wings with glaze. Arrange the wings on a platter and sprinkle with toasted peanuts and sliced scallions before serving.

Excerpted from Bourbon Land by Edward Lee (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2024. Photographs by Jessica Ebelhar.