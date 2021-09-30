Cast Iron Cornbread

The bluebird has long been a symbol of happiness, and The Bluebird café in downtown Stanford serves dishes certain to leave diners smiling with satisfaction. Using fresh, local ingredients such as Marksbury Farm meats, Weisenberger Mill products, Bourbon Barrel Foods seasonings, and local farm produce, Chef Dylan Morris and his team whip up Southern fare with a customized twist.

Serves 6-8

2 cups Weisenberger Mill yellow cornmeal

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

1½ cups buttermilk

4 tablespoons Marksbury Farm bacon, crumbled

2 tablespoons Marksbury Farm bacon fat

1. Preheat a cast-iron pan with 1 tablespoon of bacon fat. The bacon grease will sizzle when the pan is hot enough.

2. Mix all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Mix all wet ingredients, including the bacon and 1 tablespoon of bacon fat, in another bowl.

3. Combine all ingredients and mix until smooth.

4. Place the cornbread mix in the cast-iron pan and bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes or until cooked all the way through. Test with a toothpick or cake tester by inserting in the middle of the pan. When the tester comes out clean, the cornbread is ready.

The Bluebird

202 West Main Street

Stanford, 606.365.1010

bluebirdnatural.com