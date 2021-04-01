Culinary Cottage

Think no one’s meatloaf recipe can stand up to your mama’s finest? Then perhaps you haven’t tried the meatloaf at Erlanger’s Colonial Cottage. Now you can prepare the restaurant’s time-honored dish yourself using the same recipe.

Since 1933, when Clara Rich opened Colonial Cottage with the vision of serving home-cooked dishes at reasonable prices, the restaurant has offered comfort food faves. Over the years, it has treated thousands of customers—including Elvis Presley and George Clooney—to its delectable dishes. Here, owner Matt Grimes shares the secrets to some the Cottage’s most popular offerings.

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Recipe makes two pies—you’ll want two so that you can share one!

2 cups sugar

1 cup white corn syrup

6 eggs

½ cup margarine

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 ounces your favorite Kentucky bourbon

6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups pecans

2 unbaked 9-inch pie shells

1. In a large mixing bowl, thoroughly combine sugar, corn syrup, eggs, margarine, vanilla, bourbon and chocolate chips.

2. Pour 1 cup pecans in each pie shell. Pour even amounts of mixture into each pie shell.

3. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until firm.