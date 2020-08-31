Cinnamon Bread Pudding

× Expand Provided by Estes Public Relations

Chef Stephen Williams opened Covington’s Bouquet Restaurant in 2007 with a basic idea: to serve delectable dishes using locally grown and produced ingredients. He continues that concept today by sourcing products from more than 50 nearby suppliers. The results of Williams’ culinary art and craft have been lauded by food critics, fellow chefs and diners. With the following recipes, you can try your hand at preparing some of his inspired dishes.

Serves 4

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups sugar

Pinch of salt

16 cups stale, cubed bread (about a half loaf)

5 eggs

Topping (recipe follows)

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a small saucepan over low heat, warm milk, vanilla, cinnamon, sugar and pinch of salt. Continue cooking just until sugar melts; cool.

2. Meanwhile, grease a 9-inch springform pan and fill it with cubed bread. Add eggs to cooled milk mixture and whisk. Pour mixture over bread. Top with the butter/sugar/nut topping and bake for 20-25 minutes or until a thermometer reads 165 degrees.

3. Serve warm, topped with seasonal jam or your favorite ice cream.

Topping:

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup butter, softened

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup chopped nuts

Mix together all ingredients to form a paste.