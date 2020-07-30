Classic Summer Salad: Pretzel Salad

They’re the staples that have long made appearances at church potlucks, picnics and family dinners—dishes for which you may not have had a taste when you were a kid but grew to appreciate when your palate matured and expanded. They are flavorful memories that are making a comeback or, possibly, never left the menu. These classic salads will have you reminiscing about something delicious or trying something new.

Serves 12-15

Ingredients

1 cup pretzels, crushed

1 cup pecans, chopped

½ cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons sugar

Filling

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 8-ounce container whipped topping, thawed; reserve some for serving

Topping

1 6-ounce package strawberry Jell-O

2 cups boiling water

1 16-ounce package frozen strawberries

Fresh strawberries for serving (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine pretzels, pecans, butter and sugar. Press into bottom of a 9- by 13-inch pan. Bake 10 minutes. Cool completely.

2. For filling, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in whipped topping, combining well, and spread over crust. Cover and refrigerate until cold.

3. In a small bowl, dissolve Jell-O in boiling water. Let cool slightly. Add strawberries and stir until mixture starts to thicken. Pour over cream cheese layer. Cover and refrigerate until firm, 2-4 hours.

4. Cut into squares. If desired, serve with strawberries and additional whipped topping.