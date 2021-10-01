Crawfish Rangoon

The bluebird has long been a symbol of happiness, and The Bluebird café in downtown Stanford serves dishes certain to leave diners smiling with satisfaction. Using fresh, local ingredients such as Marksbury Farm meats, Weisenberger Mill products, Bourbon Barrel Foods seasonings, and local farm produce, Chef Dylan Morris and his team whip up Southern fare with a customized twist.

Yields 20

6 slices Marksbury Farm bacon, chopped

½ onion, minced

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons hot sauce such as Tabasco

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

2 cups cooked and peeled crawfish, coarsely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 12 to 16-ounce package wonton wrappers

1 egg, beaten

1. Cook the bacon over medium heat until it is limp, around 3 minutes. Stir in the onion and cook for about 3 minutes or until onion is translucent.

2. Scrape the onion and bacon mixture into a mixing bowl and stir in the cream cheese, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, dill, crawfish and salt and pepper.

3. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the seafood filling onto the center of each wrapper. Use your finger or a brush to lightly moisten the edges of the wonton wrappers with the beaten egg. Fold each corner of the wrapper over the filling and press together over the center of the wonton. Press the edges together to seal.

4. Deep fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes.