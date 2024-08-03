Double Chocolate Protein Bites

Terri Paige, co-founder with her husband, Dr. Carl Paige, and CEO of Medical Transformation Center in Louisville, knows a thing or two about packing nutritious school lunches for kids. As a mother of eight, she’s assembled her share of meals that appeal to children and are packed with healthy ingredients. She graciously shared with Kentucky Monthly a few of her creations that are sure to be a hit with adults as well as kids.

1/3 cup Arbonne chocolate protein powder

¼ cup almond flour

½ cup gluten-free oats

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

¼ cup Enjoy Life mini chocolate chips

Pinch of salt

¼ cup sunflower butter

1 tablespoon honey

Scant ¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

1. In a large bowl, mix together chocolate protein powder, almond flour, oats, cocoa powder, chocolate chips and salt.

2. Stir in sunflower butter and honey.

3. When fully mixed, slowly stir in unsweetened almond milk, using just enough for mixture to form a ball.

4. Roll mixture into balls, chill, and place on a cookie sheet. Makes about 18 balls.