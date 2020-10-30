Five Favorites for Fall

This beef stew is hearty, healthy and the perfect “cure” for chilly winter days. Recipe is provided by Elizabeth Blessing, co-owner of Green BEAN Delivery, a company that works with more than 20 Kentucky farmers and businesses to deliver local produce and natural groceries to Louisville- and Lexington-area residents.

× Expand In the nippy days of a Kentucky winter, nothing warms the heart and nourishes the soul like good comfort food. Barbara Napier, innkeeper of Snug Hollow Farm Bed & Breakfast near Irvine and author of the Hot Food & Warm Memories cookbook, is fully aware of this concept and has provided these recipes for the chilly weeks ahead.

With just a few ingredients and about 20 minutes, you can whip up the hearty and healthy flavors of fall—thanks to this recipe from Brigitte Nguyen of The Kentucky Proud Kitchen.

It may not seem like they go together, but we're ready to try this one out!

Described as “a marvelous company hot bread” by Marion Flexner in her 1949 cookbook Out of Kentucky Kitchens, this bread is both cake-like and light. Find the recipe here.