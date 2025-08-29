Farmhouse Beet Salad

Not all delicious foods are decadent. This month’s recipe from a Louisville-area restaurant presents vitamin- and nutrient-rich foods such as beets, salmon and avocados in a delightful and delectable dish.

1 tablespoon beet sumac purée (recipe follows)

Champagne herb vinaigrette (recipe follows)

1 medium roasted red beet, diced

1 medium roasted yellow beet, diced

2 cups arugula

1 tablespoon goat cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons toasted pistachios, finely grated

1. Add beet sumac purée to the bottom of a salad bowl or plate.

2. Add champagne herb vinaigrette to another bowl. Toss diced red roasted and yellow roasted beets with champagne herb vinaigrette.

3. Add half of the beet mixture to one side of the purée and half to the other side of the purée.

4. Toss arugula in champagne herb vinaigrette and place on top of beet purée.

5. Sprinkle goat cheese on top of the arugula. Drizzle olive oil on top of the beets. Lay pistachios on both sides of the arugula. Garnish with fresh marigold flowers.

Beet Sumac Purée

2 pounds roasted beets

2 garlic cloves

4 tablespoons lime juice

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons sumac

¾ cup water

Fresh marigold flowers, for garnish

Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend until completely smooth. Store in a quart container. The shelf life is seven days.

Champagne Herb Vinaigrette

1 cup champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup torn herbs of your choice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups vegetable oil

Combine all ingredients except the vegetable oil in a blender. Blend well. Slowly add oil while blending. Store in a quart container. The shelf life is five to seven days.

Recipe courtesy of Kris Cole, executive chef and co-owner of The House of Marigold, Louisville. Photo courtesy The House of Marigold.