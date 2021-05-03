Breakfast has long been called “the most important meal of the day.” Whether or not that statement is accurate, starting your morning with a tasty made-from-scratch meal can be extremely satisfying. No one knows this better than the folks at The Homestead Bed & Breakfast in New Haven, who provided these enticing recipes.

French Toast Casserole

Bread

10 slices stale bread (Nature’s Own Thick Sliced Brioche is my preference)

Custard

8 large eggs

3 cups half-and-half or 1½ cups each whole milk and heavy cream

½ cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Topping

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup finely crushed graham cracker crumbs

½ cup chopped pecans (optional)

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

½ stick butter

Powdered sugar, fresh berries and/or maple syrup for serving

1. If bread is fresh, place slices in a single layer in a 200-degree oven for about 20 minutes to lightly toast and reduce the moisture. Tear bread slices into bite-size pieces and arrange in an even layer into a greased 13- by 9-inch baking dish.

2. For the custard, whisk eggs in a large bowl, then add the rest of the ingredients and blend well. Pour the custard evenly over the bread. Press the bread slightly to moisten all of it.

3. Cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours. If baking right away, allow to sit for one hour at room temperature so the bread can absorb the custard.

4. When ready to bake, remove casserole from refrigerator and set aside for about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

5. Blend together the dry ingredients for the topping and sprinkle over the casserole. Then cut butter into pats or pieces and evenly distribute them over the topping.

6. Bake for about 50 minutes, until the casserole is puffed, golden brown and set.

7. Remove from oven and cool for about five minutes before serving. Can be topped with powdered sugar and/or fresh berries and served with warm maple syrup.

Recipes and photos provided by The Homestead Bed & Breakfast.

The Homestead Bed & Breakfast

121 Dee Head Road, New Haven

502.917.0221 | dantcrossing.com