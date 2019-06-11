Recipe of the Month: Green Goddess Garden Pasta Salad

Whether you are growing your own fresh herbs and colorful salad mixes in your garden, or purchasing from your favorite farmers markets, herbs and greens are a great way to add interest and a punch of flavor to your summer salads, soups and even desserts.

When storing fresh herbs, treat them like a floral bouquet. Cut the stem ends and place in a jar filled with water, then put in the refrigerator. If the humidity in the refrigerator isn’t high, wrap several damp paper towels over the leaves. Dampen as needed. Fresh herbs last for about a week and a half this way.

To ensure you actually use the fresh lettuce or greens you just harvested or bought, take a few minutes to prep before storing in the refrigerator. Break away the leaves from the stem, and wash each leaf to remove any clinging dirt, then tear the leaves into bite-size pieces. Don’t cut or chop the lettuce, as this will bruise the leaf and promote quicker deterioration. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator. You’ll be more likely to use the lettuce in meals, since the work has already been done.

— Janine Washle

Green Goddess Garden Pasta Salad

2 cups chopped mixed greens—romaine, kale, spinach, arugula or whatever is in the garden

2 cups garden peas, fresh or frozen

2 cups slivered fresh snow peas

1 ½ cups canned artichoke hearts, drained and halved

⅔ cup chopped green onions

4 cups cooked small pasta, like orriechette or elbow

1 cup chopped crispy bacon

1 avocado, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon, optional

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 ½ - 2 cups green goddess dressing (recipe below)

1. In a large bowl, combine mixed greens, peas, snow peas, artichoke hearts, green onions, pasta, bacon, avocado, tarragon (if using), salt and pepper.

2. Pour over enough dressing to moisten, but not drown, the ingredients. Toss to coat. Chill in refrigerator. Store leftovers covered in refrigerator.

Green Goddess Dressing

Makes: 4 cups

8-10 anchovy fillets or 1 tablespoons anchovy paste (this doesn’t make the dressing “fishy.” It takes away the milky flavor of the dairy products and makes the dressing savory)

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 cups sour cream (use whole fat, low fat or fat free)

¼ c up onion, chopped

¼ cup fresh tarragon leaves, chopped

3 tablespoons fresh chives

2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

¼ c up buttermilk

½ cup white vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

½ -1 teaspoon salt

¼ t easpoon black pepper

1. Put anchovy fillets, parsley and 1 cup of sour cream in the bowl of a food processor or blender. Puree until parsley has turned the mixture a pale green.

2. Add onion, tarragon, chives, dill, buttermilk, remaining sour cream, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper to bowl. Puree for 3 minutes to thoroughly mince and combine dressing.

3. Pour into a sealable container and refrigerate for an hour to enable flavors to combine. If using in this salad recipe, you can use the dressing right away, since you are refrigerating the salad before serving. Dressing keeps 7-10 days.