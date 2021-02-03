With cold weather upon us, it is a perfect time to make a big pot of soup. Indulging in a bowl of soup, stew or chili has been compared to “a warm hug.”

Ever wonder about the difference between soup and stew? Stews typically are made with tough cuts of meat such as chuck or bottom round cooked with water, beer or stock over low heat for a long time until the meat is tender. Soup, on the other hand, is fairly quick to make, taking usually no more than an hour until ready, and has more liquid than a stew. The liquid can be stock, water or even milk.

Then there is chili, which usually takes several hours to make, but a chicken-based chili, such as white chili, can be ready in about an hour.

Because soup is so convenient and store shelves are stocked with every flavor imaginable, it is easy to forget how simple soup is to prepare at home, especially if you use a slow cooker or an Instant Pot.

When you are in the mood for simple and delicious soup, take out your favorite pot and fill it with flavorful ingredients for a warm, comforting meal.

Hearty Cabbage and Sausage Soup

Serves 8

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, diced

4 large garlic cloves, minced

8 chicken andouille sausages or beef brats, casings removed, sliced 2 inches thick

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1½ teaspoons sweet paprika

2 teaspoons salt

3 pounds green cabbage, chopped

4 cups cubed red potatoes

1 teaspoon black pepper

8 cups water

1 15-ounce can tomato puree

1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes.

2. Add garlic and sausages, and sauté until sausage is no longer pink, about 10 minutes.

3. Add thyme, paprika, salt, cabbage, potatoes, pepper, water and tomato puree. Stir to combine.

4. Cook 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until potatoes start breaking down and thickening the liquid. Serve hot. Refrigerate leftovers.