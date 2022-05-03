Hibiscus-Lemon Mini Muffins

Mother’s Day presents us with an opportunity to honor our strong, amazing moms for all they do. We often show our love with flowers, food and relaxation. Flowers are a mainstay of many celebrations. Bouquets or plants for flower beds make excellent gifts, but what if Mom isn’t into gardening? Surprise her with a little flower power in the kitchen!

We actually eat flowers when we consume broccoli, cauliflower and artichokes. These vegetables are buds of their respective plants. Pungent onions and garlic, common in many recipes, are members of the lily family. Even tea comes from camellias, a fragrant floral plant family.

Celebrate Mom with the power of flowers this Mother’s Day. Let her sleep in while you prepare an easy-yet-flavorful brunch that will start her day with flavor and smiles.

Makes: 3 dozen

1 large egg

¾ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons fresh lemon zest

2 tablespoons hibiscus tea, pulsed in coffee grinder until powdered

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup melted unsalted butter

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

Orange Glaze:

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray mini muffin pan with baking spray, set aside. Whisk together egg, buttermilk, lemon zest, hibiscus tea, lemon juice and melted butter.

2. In another bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Whisk dry mixture into liquid ingredients, whisking just until dry mixture is moistened. Batter will be lumpy; do not overmix.

3. Fill muffin cups with batter, about 2/3 full. Bake 15-18 minutes in preheated oven until muffin tops are firm but not taking on color. Remove from oven.

4. While muffins bake, prepare glaze by combining sugar and lemon juice in a small pan over high heat. Stir to moisten sugar. Bring to a simmer, stirring until sugar is melted. Adjust heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes until syrupy. Stir in zest.

5. Brush hot glaze over tops of warm mini muffins. Brush multiple times until tops are shiny and won’t accept any additional glaze. Discard any leftover glaze.

6. Transfer mini muffins to a cooling rack. Serve warm or at room temperature. Store leftovers in a covered container.

Recipes provided, prepared and photographed by Janine Washle of Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen and K’s Café & Catering in Clarkson.