Kentucky Sweet Tea Cocktail

In days gone by, sippin’ sweet tea on the front porch was the way to finish the day. Thankfully, relaxing on front porches, talking to neighbors and holding neighborhood block parties are still popular today. With this pitcher of sweet tea cocktail, neighbors will flock to your stoop. The drink is citrus- and ginger-infused, offering refreshing and spicy notes to the classic Southern staple. Make it in large batches, and share with friends.

It’s the kind of drink that sneaks up on you, so sip responsibly. Cheers!

8 cups water

6 individual tea bags

½ cup simple ginger syrup (recipe below)

½ cup bourbon

10 sliced orange rounds

10 sprigs fresh mint

Ice for serving

1. In large saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add tea bags and turn off water; steep tea for 5 minutes. Remove tea bags, cool, then place tea in a large pitcher. Set aside.

2. Place ginger syrup, bourbon, orange slices and 6 mint sprigs in a medium bowl. Muddle ingredients using the back of a spoon. Muddling will juice the oranges, release the mint fragrance and infuse the bourbon. Once the ingredients are pressed together and the aroma tickles your nose, add the mixture to the pitcher of tea. If you prefer a pulp-free tea, strain mixture before pouring into the pitcher. Stir and sample. Adjust for sweetness by adding more syrup; adjust for boldness by adding more bourbon.

3. Fill Collins glasses with ice, pour cocktail and garnish with extra slices of orange and sprigs of mint.

Simple Ginger Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

4 large slices ginger root

Combine ingredients in small saucepan and boil until sugar is dissolved. Remove ginger slices, cool, and place syrup in a glass jar. Can be kept in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

