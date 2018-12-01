Kentuscan Bean Soup

In the nippy days of a Kentucky winter, nothing warms the heart and nourishes the soul like good comfort food. Barbara Napier, innkeeper of Snug Hollow Farm Bed & Breakfast near Irvine and author of the Hot Food & Warm Memories cookbook, is fully aware of this concept and has provided these recipes for the chilly weeks ahead.

This is a brothy and fragrant soup, a Snug Hollow original. You may serve it as an entrée with cheese grits or as a soup course.

½ stick butter

3 tablespoons chopped fresh garlic

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon rubbed sage

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons Tamari sauce

2-3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 small cans great northern beans, rinsed well, or 3 cups cooked beans (pintos may be used instead)

2 cups water

1. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic, rosemary, sage and pepper. Cook slowly for a few minutes.

2. Add Tamari sauce and nutritional yeast, and stir until mixed. Add water and beans. Bring to a slow boil, simmer about 10 minutes, and remove from heat.

3. Season to taste, and warm before serving.

Photo by Jesse Hendrix-Inman. Recipe provided by Barbara Napier of Snug Hollow Farm Bed & Breakfast, and prepared at Sullivan University by Ann Currie.