Loaded Potato Casserole

Easter arrives early this year—on April 5—before strawberries are ripe and new potatoes are ready to dig. Still, we can enjoy the spirit of spring with grocery-store strawberries and tender new potatoes. Family recipes passed down through generations grace our tables, and it’s perfectly fine to build on them with a few convenient shortcuts—because the love put into making them is what truly matters. This month's menu is full of color and flavor, sure to delight everyone gathered for Easter.

Makes one 9- x 13-inch casserole

4 pounds new potatoes, also called “little” potatoes

1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter, melted

1 cup sour cream, divided

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder, optional

1¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

½ cup sliced scallions

6 slices crispy bacon, crumbled

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9- x 13-inch baking dish and set aside.

2. Wash potatoes, and place in a large pot. Cover potatoes with water and cook over medium-high heat until tender, about 20-25 minutes. Drain water. Set aside several small potatoes to use as a garnish.

3. Mash potatoes with butter, ¾ cup sour cream, salt, pepper, garlic powder, Parmesan and 1 cup cheddar cheese.

4. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Decorate the top with reserved small potatoes. Cover top with piece of parchment paper. Cover with a large piece of foil.

5. Bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 10 minutes.

6. Remove casserole from oven and immediately sprinkle with reserved cheddar cheese. After 10 minutes, drizzle remaining sour cream over top. Scatter scallions and bacon over top. Serve hot or warm. Refrigerate leftovers in a covered container in refrigerator.