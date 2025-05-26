Loaf Pan Zucchini Squash Bake with Fresh Basil Pesto

Summer produce takes center stage as gardens and farmers markets head into the peak of the growing season. Zucchini is one of the most abundant, seemingly growing every time we turn away. The trick to enjoying zucchini and squash is picking them before they get too big, a lesson I learned from helping my mother in our family garden. Small to medium zucchini are ideal for cooking and baking. Whether you grow your own produce or shop at a local market, the taste of fresh produce is a highlight of the season.

— Merritt Bates-Thomas

Serves 4

8 ounces fontina or mozzarella cheese, grated or shredded

4 ounces Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

4-6 small to medium zucchini, sliced

3 medium yellow summer squash, sliced

2 12-ounce jars roasted red peppers, drained and pulsed in a blender

Fresh basil pesto (see recipe at right)

1-3 ounces packaged prosciutto (6 slices)

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

½ tablespoon olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Pour grated cheeses in a small mixing bowl, mix them together, and set aside.

3. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper.

4. Cut both ends of the zucchini and yellow squash. Slice both into thin strips or slices, depending on your preference. If you are unable to slice them thinly with a knife, you can use a mandolin or a y-shaped peeler for slices that can be ribbon thin or slightly thicker.

5. Place one-third of the zucchini and squash slices on the bottom of the loaf pan. Add one-third of the roasted red pepper mixture and one-third of the pesto. Spread evenly over the squash with the back of a spoon.

6. Add three slices of prosciutto, each bunched together, to cover one-third of the ingredients in the loaf pan, followed by the grated cheese mixture. Repeat the layers. For the third layer, repeat the layer process, omitting the prosciutto.

7. Dust the top with the panko breadcrumbs that have been tossed in olive oil.

8. Bake until breadcrumbs are golden brown.

Recipe and photo by Owensboro resident Merritt Bates-Thomas, a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) who has been sharing recipes with a healthier twist on WBKR-FM 92.5’s What’s Cooking since 2017. In May 2023, she joined ABC-25 Local Lifestyles to share recipes and tips for flavorful cooking. She also appears on CW7’s Daybreak Extra’s Joe’s Kitchen. Follow her on Instagram @thekitchentransition and on Facebook at The Kitchen Transition.