Welcome to Super Bowl season. While chicken wings, chips with guacamole, and meatballs typically lead the Super Bowl party lineup, homemade soup can be a great option for get-togethers. The following recipe—provided by a member of the Kentucky Monthly family—is warm, filling and sure to be a crowd pleaser. Plus, it can be multiplied to feed a large group of football fans.

Mock Turtle Soup

Serves 8

1 pound ground beef

6 carrots

2 medium onions

1 stalk celery

48 ounces chicken stock

½ cup ketchup

1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes

1¼ cups chili sauce

½ cup tomato juice

1/³ cup vinegar

½ teaspoon thyme

1 clove garlic

Place the following in a cheesecloth bag:

5 cloves

5 whole allspice

1½ teaspoon mixed pickling spice

Optional Toppings:

Hard-boiled eggs

Finely sliced lemon

1. Brown ground beef in a stockpot and drain. Finely chop carrots, onions and celery and add to pot. Add remaining ingredients, including the bag of spices.

2. Heat over medium high, bringing soup to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer around 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

3. Remove cheesecloth bag. Serve with chopped hardboiled eggs and/or finely sliced lemon as garnish.