Welcome to Super Bowl season. While chicken wings, chips with guacamole, and meatballs typically lead the Super Bowl party lineup, homemade soup can be a great option for get-togethers. The following recipe—provided by a member of the Kentucky Monthly family—is warm, filling and sure to be a crowd pleaser. Plus, it can be multiplied to feed a large group of football fans.
Mock Turtle Soup
Serves 8
1 pound ground beef
6 carrots
2 medium onions
1 stalk celery
48 ounces chicken stock
½ cup ketchup
1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes
1¼ cups chili sauce
½ cup tomato juice
1/³ cup vinegar
½ teaspoon thyme
1 clove garlic
Place the following in a cheesecloth bag:
5 cloves
5 whole allspice
1½ teaspoon mixed pickling spice
Optional Toppings:
Hard-boiled eggs
Finely sliced lemon
1. Brown ground beef in a stockpot and drain. Finely chop carrots, onions and celery and add to pot. Add remaining ingredients, including the bag of spices.
2. Heat over medium high, bringing soup to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer around 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
3. Remove cheesecloth bag. Serve with chopped hardboiled eggs and/or finely sliced lemon as garnish.