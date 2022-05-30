Mojo Rojo Barbecue Farm Bird

The warm weather months of summer bring ripening vegetables—either in your garden or in the gardens of farmers market vendors. Cabbage, carrots and mustard greens are best when fresh and locally grown. It’s also outdoor cooking season, so break out the smoker to prepare your chicken or simply pop the bird into the oven. Either way, it will be sumptuous when paired with Chef Mike Wajda’s Mojo Rojo Sauce.

Recipes and photos courtesy of Senior Executive Chef Mike Wajda of Everyday Kitchen in Louisville.

Serves 4-6

1 local farm-raised chicken, about 4-5 pounds (cleaned)

Mojo Rojo Sauce

1 garlic clove, grated

1 dried chipotle whole pepper

1 dried guajillo whole pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1. For sauce, combine all ingredients except red wine vinegar and olive oil.

2. In a small pan, heat olive oil to 150 degrees. Pour heated olive oil over the mixed ingredients and add red wine vinegar.

3. Marinate chicken in 1 cup of the Mojo Rojo Sauce for 4 hours.

4. Cook chicken in a smoker at 225 degrees for 2½ hours or until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Or cook in a convection oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.

5. Use residual Mojo Rojo Sauce to baste the bird throughout the cooking process. Reserve additional sauce for serving.