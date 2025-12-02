Olive Spread

This time of year, family and friends get together to celebrate the season with special desserts and savory spreads that may not be on the menu the rest of the year. Contributor Merritt Bates-Thomas shares a few of her favorites that you can offer at your seasonal get-togethers in this month's issue.

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup green olives, pitted and chopped

¼ cup cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

1. In a mixing bowl, stir together the crumbled feta cheese, chopped green olives, cream cheese and Greek yogurt. Add in the fresh lemon juice and olive oil. Stir together to blend well.

2. Add garlic powder, ground black pepper and red pepper flakes, if using. Blend remaining ingredients with a hand mixer, leaving chunks of olive in the mixture.

3. Place in a serving bowl, garnish with parsley, and serve with assorted crackers.

Recipe and photo by Henderson resident Merritt Bates-Thomas, a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) who has been sharing recipes with a healthier twist on WBKR-FM 92.5’s What’s Cooking since 2017. In May 2023, she joined ABC-25’s Local Lifestyles to share recipes and tips for flavorful cooking. She also appears on CW7’s Daybreak Extra’s Joe’s Kitchen. Follow her on Instagram @thekitchentransition and on Facebook at The Kitchen Transition.