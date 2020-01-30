Recipe of the Month: Oozy Chocolate Cakes

Made with Love

For centuries, preparing food for a partner, family members or friends has been a profound expression love. With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, what better way to say, “I love you,” to your significant other than with a home-cooked meal? These recipes for two from Brigitte Prather of The Kentucky Proud Kitchen are a terrific way to show what’s in your heart.

These cakes can be battered up before dinner and popped in the oven once you’ve taken your last bite of steak. In 10 minutes, you’ll have a decadent, drool-worthy dessert.

Ingredients:

Flour and butter, for greasing ramekins

3 ounces good quality dark chocolate, chopped

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small bits

2 tablespoons sugar

1 whole egg

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon bourbon or flavored liqueur of your choice, optional

1 tablespoon flour

Raspberries, for serving

Powdered sugar, for serving

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease two 6-ounce ramekins with butter and lightly dust with flour, tapping out any excess.

2. Melt chocolate and butter together in a double boiler over simmering water or in the microwave in 20-second increments, stirring often.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar, whole egg, egg yolk and liqueur, if using. Fold the melted chocolate and flour into the egg mixture to combine. Divide the batter between the ramekins.

4. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until sides of the cakes are set and firm but centers are still soft and gooey. Remove and let sit for 2 minutes, then invert onto plates.

5. Serve warm with fresh raspberries and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Recipes prepared at Sullivan University by Grace Alexander.