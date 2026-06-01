Orange Fluff Salad

Classic Summer Salads... They’re the staples that have long made appearances at church potlucks, picnics and family dinners—dishes for which you may not have had a taste when you were a kid but grew to appreciate when your palate matured and expanded. They are flavorful memories that are making a comeback or, possibly, never left the menu. This classic salad will have you reminiscing about something delicious or trying something new.

Serves 8-10

1 12-ounce container whipped topping, thawed

1 cup small-curd cottage cheese

1 3-ounce package orange Jell-O

2 11-ounce cans mandarin oranges, drained (reserve a few wedges for garnish)

1 15.25-ounce can pineapple tidbits, drained

1. In a large bowl, combine whipped topping with cottage cheese. Sprinkle orange Jell-O powder a bit at a time over the mixture, stirring after each addition until powder has been absorbed.

2. Gently fold oranges and pineapple into the creamy mixture, stirring until well combined.

3. Refrigerate at least two hours before serving. Garnish with mandarin orange wedges.