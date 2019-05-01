Dough:

2 packages dry yeast

2 eggs

⅔ cup warm (105 degrees) water

⅓ cup orange juice

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup butter, melted and cooled

4-4 ½ cups bread flour

1 ½ teaspoons salt

Filling:

16 tablespoons (2 sticks) butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar

⅓ cup orange zest

⅓ cup orange juice

1 teaspoon orange extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups powdered sugar

Dough:

1. Place first five ingredients in bread machine. Add flour and salt. Set bread machine on “Dough” setting.

2. When dough cycle has completed, transfer dough to floured work surface. Roll out dough into a rectangle about inch thick.

3. Spread the filling over the dough and roll up lengthwise. Cut into rolls approximately 1-inch wide.

4. Place in a greased dish. Cover with plastic wrap and set in refrigerator 6 hours or overnight.

5. Bake at 350 degrees 20 minutes or until slightly browned.

Filling:

1. Beat softened butter in large mixing bowl. Beat in brown sugar, orange zest, orange juice and extracts. Beat in powdered sugar.

2. Save up of filling to mix with 1 T of orange juice for frosting.

Frosting:

Mix reserved up of filling with 1 T of orange juice and spread over warm rolls.

2019 Reader Recipe Finalist

Sue Cardwell of Central City

“This is a favorite sweet roll recipe that I developed after tasting orange rolls in Alabama.