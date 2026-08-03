Peach Blueberry Galette

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The anticipation of summer produce goes back to childhood, when I looked forward to checking our family garden for the bounty of the day. Juicy tomatoes, crisp cucumbers and sweet berries bring a taste of summer at its best. Fresh herbs and seasonal vegetables at their peak enhance the flavors of any dish. Whether the primary ingredients you use in these recipes are fresh from the market, garden, farm stand or orchard, there is something about the taste of “in season” summer produce that keeps us coming back for more.

Serves 8

5 small fresh peaches, sliced

1 cup fresh blueberries

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch or arrowroot

1 ready-made rollout piecrust

Egg wash, optional

Whipped topping or vanilla ice cream, optional

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll out piecrust on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

2. Place peach slices in a mixing bowl. Wash and strain blueberries and add to sliced peaches.

3. In a small bowl, combine sugar and cornstarch or arrowroot. Pour over peach-blueberry mixture and gently toss to coat the fruit.

4. Spoon fruit mixture onto crust, leaving about a 2-inch border of crust to create the galette fold. Gently fold the edges of the crust up over the outer edge of the fruit to create a pleat pattern, overlapping the dough as necessary.

5. Pour the juices from the fruit into the galette. Brush the crust with egg wash, if desired. Bake until the filling is bubbly and the crust is golden brown, about 30 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool at least 15 minutes before serving. Add whipped topping or vanilla ice cream, if desired.

7. Cover and store leftover galette in the refrigerator for up three days.

Recipe and photo by Henderson resident Merritt Bates-Thomas, a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) who has been sharing recipes with a healthier twist on WBKR-FM 92.5’s What’s Cooking since 2017. In May 2023, she joined ABC-25’s Local Lifestyles to share recipes and tips for flavorful cooking. She also appears on CW7’s Daybreak Extra’s Joe’s Kitchen.