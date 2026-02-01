× Expand Gabe Osborne

When Stanford author Angela Correll and her husband, Jess, found a deep connection with the Tuscan region of Italy during visits there, they decided to purchase a house, which they have since made into a comfortable, cozy home. An author of several books, including the May Hollow Trilogy of novels, Angela wrote Village Life: Discover Tuscan-Inspired Hospitality and Intentional Living to share the connection to “art, beauty, craftsmanship, creation, a slower pace, a nurturing meal, a rhythmic period of rest, and long walks in nature.” In Village Life, Angela shares recipes, a few of which are featured here.

Serves 4-6

4 cups fresh basil

½ cup pine nuts

½ cup fresh Italian parsley

½ cup olive oil

3 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup Parmesan cheese

1. Put the basil, pine nuts, parsley, oil, garlic and salt in a food processor and mix well.

2. Add the cheese and process until desired texture is reached.

Note: The pesto sauce can be frozen in pint or jelly jars for later use in flavoring pasta or pasta salad. It also can be spooned into ice cube trays, frozen overnight, then popped out and placed in a freezer bag for small amounts of flavoring for soup or vegetables, such as carrots or roasted potatoes.

Find more at angelacorrell.com.