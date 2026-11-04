Pineapple Casserole

The Southern Lady Cooks began in Kentucky in 2008, when Anne and Leigh Walkup’s mother, Judy Yeager, started sharing the recipes she had been making for her family for years. What began as a simple place to share family recipes became something much bigger. The Southern Lady Cooks website now is home to more than 1,800 recipes and reaches millions of readers each month, many of whom are searching for the same thing: food that tastes like home and brings back a memory. That love of preserving old-fashioned recipes also inspired Southern Sweets, The Southern Lady Cooks’ keepsake cookbook filled with recipes for 100 old-fashioned cakes, cookies, pies and desserts rooted in the traditions of Southern baking.

Today, Judy is still busy in the kitchen doing what she loves most, while her twin daughters, Anne and Leigh, run the business that has grown from one little Southern recipe website into a family-owned media company. In addition to Georgetown-based The Southern Lady Cooks, Anne and Leigh publish Front Porch Life, a digital magazine devoted to preserving the recipes, stories, homes and traditions that connect us to the past. The twins are proud to have built their business in Kentucky, but even prouder that after all these years, the heart of what they do hasn’t changed: sharing good food, telling good stories and keeping traditions that matter alive.

In honor of the season, Anne and Leigh share recipes for a few of their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.

1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple, drained (save ¼ cup juice)

1 15-ounce can mandarin oranges, drained (You can substitute another 20-ounce can of pineapple chunks or cherries, peaches or any fruit you like.)

½ cup white granulated sugar

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup shredded coconut, optional

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup pineapple juice from the crushed pineapple above

1 stick butter or margarine, melted

40-50 Ritz crackers, crushed

1 cup pecans or walnuts, optional

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine crushed pineapple, mandarin oranges, sugar, flour, coconut (if using), shredded cheese and pineapple juice. Mix well.

3. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray and spread pineapple mixture into the dish.

4. Melt the butter and mix with the crushed Ritz crackers. Sprinkle on top of the pineapple. Add pecans or walnut on top if using.

5. Bake 30-35 minutes until brown on top.

Recipe + photo courtesy of The Southern Lady Cooks | thesouthernladycooks.com