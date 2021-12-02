New Year’s Eve marks the end of the traditional holiday season. We asked chefs across the Commonwealth to provide a menu to celebrate the coming of the new year with a sumptuous dinner, and they graciously obliged by offering recipes for Pickled Beets as a tangy appetizer; a hearty and satisfying entrée of Beef Tenderloin with New Riff Bourbon Butter Mushroom Sauce; Braised Greens and Cornbread, which are thought to bring good luck; and Pomegranate Champagne Tiramisu for a fabulous finish. Of course, our contributors didn’t forget the libations, providing recipes for these creative cocktails: the Night Owl Espresso Martini and The Pink Lady. Find all recipes in the December/January issue!

Pomegranate Champagne Tiramisu

Courtesy of Chef Jackie Joseph, JJBakes & Co., Louisville

Photo courtesy of JJBakes & Co.

Serves 6

1 cup pomegranate juice

1 cup champagne

3 tablespoons orange liqueur

8 ounces mascarpone cheese

2 cups heavy whipping cream

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

30-35 ladyfinger cookies (store bought)

Orange zest and pomegranate seeds (optional)

1. In a shallow bowl, combine pomegranate juice, champagne and orange liqueur. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, lightly stir the mascarpone cheese to loosen the consistency a bit.

3. Pour the heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Whip on medium speed until medium peaks form. Lightly fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone until fully incorporated.

4. Cut each ladyfinger in half. Scoop or pipe a small amount of the mascarpone mixture into the bottom of each of six rocks glasses.

5. Dip the halved ladyfingers into the pomegranate and champagne mixture. Layer the cookie on top of the mascarpone until there is a complete layer of dipped ladyfingers.

6. Continue the process of layering the mascarpone and ladyfingers until the glasses are full. Top each portion with orange zest and pomegranate seeds.