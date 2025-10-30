Pumpkin Mac n Cheese

Just as families evolve and grow, holiday recipes change with time. Many become streamlined, some are reworked to include readily available ingredients, and others are added to create a more interesting menu. This recipe showcases seasonal ingredients, saves oven time and space, and offers unexpected flavors.

Makes two 13- x 9-inch pans or approximately 14 cups

1 box elbow macaroni

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

4 cups milk

4 cups shredded sharp cheddar (shredding a block of cheese makes a creamier dish than using pre-shredded)

1 cup pumpkin purée

Crunchy topping:

1 cup panko crumbs

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons melted butter or olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

½ teaspoon garlic powder, optional

1. Prepare macaroni according to package instructions. Do not overcook. Drain and set aside until ready to use.

2. In a large, deep saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk flour and salt into melted butter, and cook 3 minutes to remove floury taste.

3. Gradually add milk—about a half-cup at a time—whisking continuously. Once all the milk is incorporated, bring to a simmer to thicken the sauce. Watch carefully; it will thicken only slightly to about the consistency of heavy cream.

4. Start whisking in handfuls of shredded cheddar. Once all the cheese has been incorporated, stir in the pumpkin purée. At this point, the sauce should look velvety and smooth.

5. Stir in elbow macaroni. Set aside.

6. Prepare crunchy topping by stirring panko crumbs and salt into melted butter. Toss to evenly distribute butter into crumbs. Stir in thyme and garlic powder.

7. Butter two 13- x 9-inch pans and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Divide mixture between pans. Sprinkle crunchy topping over each.

8. Bake for 20 minutes. Serve warm.

Tip: If you prefer a saucier mac ’n’ cheese, omit baking and simply transfer mixture to a serving dish. Top with panko and serve immediately.