Quick Lemon Bars

× Expand Wales

Any occasion can be an opportunity to gather with friends and family and share good food and good times. For sweet inspiration for your Derby party, graduation celebration or Sunday brunch, check out Just Desserts. This month, we share a sampling of the enticing recipes featured in the book.

16.5-ounce package Betty Crocker lemon bars mix

Lemon juice

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Fresh mint, for garnish

1 Line an 8x8-inch square pan with foil.

2 Prepare lemon bars according to package instructions, substituting lemon juice for the water.

3 Cool and chill.

4 Cut into 2-inch squares. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with sprigs of fresh mint just before serving.

Recipe from Kentucky Monthly's Just Desserts cookbook.

Just Desserts, $25, paperback

shopkentuckymonthly.com