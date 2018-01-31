Recipe of the Month: February

Fresh Raspberry Mousse

2 cups fresh raspberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 1/2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin

1/4 c up cold water

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1. Place the raspberries in a food processor; cover and puree. Strain and discard seeds. Transfer puree to a large bowl. Stir in sugar and lemon juice; set aside.

2. In a small saucepan, sprinkle gelatin over cold water; let stand for 1 minute. Stir over low heat until gelatin is completely dissolved. Stir into raspberry mixture. Refrigerate until slightly thickened, about 1 hour.

3. Beat raspberry mixture with a mixer on high speed until foamy. Gradually add cream and beat until thickened, about 2 minutes. Spoon into easy chocolate cups, recipe below, or dessert dishes. Cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until set.

Easy chocolate cups

2 cups dark chocolate chips (do not use bark or melting chips)

4 paper cupcake liners

1. Melt chocolate in microwave or double boiler. When chocolate is slightly warmer than room temperature, use a pastry brush to paint the inside of a cupcake liner with chocolate. Place in the refrigerator about five minutes to harden. Paint two more layers, allowing the cup to harden in the refrigerator after each layer. After the final layer, leave in the refrigerator 30 minutes to completely harden.

3. Remove the cupcake liner by using a toothpick or the thin blade tip of a knife to loosen the paper. Peel away sections of paper holding the cup lightly but firmly. Try to keep from pressing your fingertips into the chocolate.

NOTE: Do not wipe fingers or utensils on a damp rag, or get water anywhere near the melted chocolate. It will seize and be ruined. Wipe fingers with a dry paper towel. Make sure all utensils are bone dry before using with chocolate. Even a trace of water will ruin chocolate.

Recipe courtesy of Janine Washle of CloverFields Farm and Kitchen