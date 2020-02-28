Recipe of the Month: Fresh Peas + Strawberry Salad

Makes approximately 4 servings

1 1/2 cups trimmed sugar snap peas

1 cup snow peas, thinly sliced lengthwise

1 cup frozen spring peas, thawed

1 1/2 cups chopped strawberries

2 tablespoons rice wine or white balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon canola oil

2-3 teaspoons minced ginger

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

2 teaspoons black or regular sesame seeds

1. In a shallow bowl, gently combine sugar snap peas, sliced snow peas, spring peas and strawberries.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, ginger and sugar.

3. In a small nonstick skillet, toast sesame seeds over medium heat, 4-5 minutes, or until toasted and fragrant. Immediately transfer to vinaigrette, stirring to combine.

4. Pour over top of salad and gently combine. Best if served soon after preparation.

Recipes provided by Janine Washle of Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen and K’s Café & Catering and prepared at Sullivan University by Grace Alexander.