Recipe of the Month: July 2018

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 cup homemade tomato sauce

½ teaspoon orange zest

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons water or orange juice

2 large eggs

Orange cream cheese frosting (recipe follows)

Garnish:

15 mandarin orange segments, patted dry

3 mini marshmallows

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8- by 11 inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients.

3. Pour tomato sauce in the well, followed by orange zest, vegetable oil, water or orange juice, and eggs. Whisk vigorously until batter is smooth and falls in a ribbon from the whisk.

4. Pour batter into pan. Place pan in oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until top is firm and sides begin to pull away from edges of pan. Cool completely before frosting. Cake keeps well for 4-5 days covered in refrigerator.

Orange Cream Cheese Frosting:

4 ounces ( ½ of a regular package) cream cheese, room temperature

3 tablespoons, unsalted butter room temperature

1 teaspoon orange zest

1½ cups powdered sugar, sifted

1. Using a mixer, beat together cream cheese and butter until smooth and fluffy. Add orange zest. Gradually add powdered sugar.

2. Incorporate on low speed, then turn speed to high and beat for 2 minutes. Spread over top of the cake, covering it completely.

3. Garnish by arranging 5 mandarin orange segments in a flower shape on top of frosting. Repeat, making 2 more flowers. Place a mini marshmallow in the center of each.

Tip: Serve chilled. This cake is perfect on a hot summer’s day along with a tall glass of sweet tea.

Recipes provided by Janine Washle of CloverFields Farm and Kitchen and prepared at Sullivan University by Ann Currie.