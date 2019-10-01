Recipe of the Month: Lemon Yogurt Chicken

Recipes prepared by Elizabeth Maggi at the Zandale Ramsey’s location.

Lots of locally owned eateries across Kentucky offer country-style cooking such as fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, and cornbread with pinto beans. The folks who live in and around Lexington are fortunate to have Ramsey’s. Founded 30 years ago by Rob Ramsey, Ramsey’s Diner swiftly became a hot spot for those seeking Kentucky-influenced fare and has expanded over the years, now with four locations in the city. The restaurant’s own Elizabeth Maggi provided this month’s recipes for those cooks who like to rustle up some home-style dishes.

Lemon Yogurt Chicken

Serves 4

1 cup plain yogurt

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

4 6-ounce skinless chicken breasts

1. Combine yogurt with salt, pepper, lemon juice and garlic. Pour mixture over chicken breasts and refrigerate overnight.

2. Grill chicken until fully cooked, with an internal temperature of 165 degrees.