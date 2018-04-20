Recipe of the Month: March 2018

This is a spin on standard polenta that is both tasty and simple. It makes a great appetizer for any gathering and pairs nicely with a Riesling Huber, Traisental from Niederösterreich, Austria. The 250-year-old family winery headed by Marcus Huber is in Traisental, one of the smaller wine regions. Many of the vineyards in Traisental are on terraces and their total production of Riesling is just 15 percent. It is dry with stone fruit flavors, white blossoms, crisp acidity and minerals in a medium body.

Serves: 3

8 cups water

1/2 tablespoon dried thyme

Salt to taste

2 cups yellow cornmeal

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Garlic aioli (recipe follows)

1. Bring the water to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Add thyme and salt. While stirring continuously with a wooden spoon, slowly mix in cornmeal. Continue stirring until combined, about 2 minutes.

2. Reduce heat to low and stir every couple of minutes until polenta is soft, about 20 to 30 minutes. Once polenta is soft, add Parmesan cheese and stir until cheese is melted and combined.

3. Remove polenta from saucepan. Spread in even layer on sheet pan to cool. Once cooled, cut into “fries” 1 inch wide and 4 inches long.

4. In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add oil. Once hot, add polenta fries one at a time, being sure not to overcrowd the pan. Cook until golden brown on all sides and crispy on the outside, about 3 minutes. Drain fries on paper towels.

5. To serve, place fries on plate with garlic aioli on the side for dipping.

Garlic Aioli

3 tablespoons garlic, minced

2 eggs, room temperature

3 cups olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt to taste

White pepper to taste

1. In a small bowl, mix olive oil and lemon juice. Set aside.

2. Add garlic and eggs to a food processor. Puree until smooth, about 2 minutes.

3. Slowly add oil and lemonjuice mixture to the eggs and garlic. Process until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. Place in refrigerator until ready to use.

Recipe courtesy of Brandon Noe, chef de cuisine at Louisville's Cuvée Wine Table.